 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton - who tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony - have reportedly “found true happiness” with each other.

The newlyweds, according to sources, "seem extremely happy" since tying the knot earlier this month: "They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married. Their friends and families are over the moon for them."

It was recently claimed the ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker and the country music star put “family at the centre” of their wedding.

As per reports, Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, enjoyed their July 3 wedding, which took place in a backyard chapel on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott get engaged in Las Vegas: report

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott get engaged in Las Vegas: report
Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix

Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix
Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo

Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo
Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes

Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes
Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display

Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display
Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show

Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show
Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’

Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod
Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’

Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’
Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album

Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album
Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’

Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’
Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting

Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting

Latest

view all