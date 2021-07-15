Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton - who tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony - have reportedly “found true happiness” with each other.



The newlyweds, according to sources, "seem extremely happy" since tying the knot earlier this month: "They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married. Their friends and families are over the moon for them."

It was recently claimed the ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker and the country music star put “family at the centre” of their wedding.

As per reports, Gwen, 51, and Blake, 45, enjoyed their July 3 wedding, which took place in a backyard chapel on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.