BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD

BTS member Suga on Sunday revealed that he really loved Eminem's music.

During BTS appearance on "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, he was asked whether it was true that the first album he ever bought was an Eminem CD. He was also asked to share his parents' reaction.

Answering the questions, he said "It was about fifteen or sixteen years ago and i really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren't available back then so I really coudn't understand what the lyrics were about so apparently my parents were ok with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was ok."





