Amber Heard cuts a casual figure as she stepped out with baby girl Oonagh for the first time

Amber Heard enjoyed outing with her new sweetheart Oonagh for the first time since she welcomed daughter via surrogate in April.

The 35-year-old surprised fans as she made an announcement about her daughter's birth on Instagram earlier in the month and has been keeping fans updated on her progress.

Johnny Depp's ex-wife claimed that she had welcomed the child via surrogate after being told that she would never being able to carry her own baby.



The 35-year-old new mom looked radiant in a khaki boilersuit that she teamed with plain white trainers. She looked in good spirits as she headed out in the affluent village of Hampstead, London on Wednesday with her little one by her side

Amber Heard has been locked in a years-long feud with her ex-husband Johnny in which they have denied each other's explosive allegations of domestic violence.