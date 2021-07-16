CSS aspirant from Multan dies by suicide in Lahore

Young woman preparing for CSS exam dies by suicide in Lahore.

The 25-year-old student left a note saying she felt like a burden and failure, say Lahore police.

Punjab inspector-general takes notice of incident, orders report from CCPO.

LAHORE: A young woman preparing for the CSS exam died by suicide in Lahore, the police said Friday.



The police said the 25-year-old student had Lahore from Multan and had rented out an apartment at a commercial plaza five days ago to prepare for the CSS exam.

She left a letter in her room dated July 13, stating that she was losing her life and that her existence was nothing but a burden and failure, the police said. The letter said she would miss her father.

According to the police, a forensic team has collected samples from the victim's flat. Her family has refused to have an autopsy conducted.

The Punjab inspector-general has taken notice of the incident and ordered a report from the CCPO.

The Central Superior Service exam is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Islamabad for recruitment into the federal government. The demanding exam has often been heavily criticised for its poor passing percentage ratio seen for years.



In May, the results for the CSS exam for 2020 were announced and less than 2% candidates passed it. In the attempt only 1.96% of candidates were able to pass the competitive exam among the 18,553 candidates who appeared for it, the post-result statement said.