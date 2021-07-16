Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal decides to pardon fans who allegedly attacked him

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal gestures during a training session. Photo: File

Umar Akmal will not challenge suspects' bail plea, reveals lawyer.

Akmal also withdrew petition expressing lack of confidence in judge hearing the case as well.

Four suspects had allegedly attacked the cricketer at his residence a few days ago.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has decided to pardon fans who showed up outside his house a few days ago and attacked him.

Akmal had filed a case against four persons, accusing them of attacking him at his house earlier this week.

"We will not challenge the suspects' request for bail," Akmal's lawyer told media.



After the incident, the cricket had registered an FIR against the suspects in Police Station Defence B, following which they were arrested.

The batsman has also decided to withdraw a petition he had filed in court, expressing lack of confidence in the judge hearing the case.

The incident

A few days ago, four fans of the cricketer showed up outside his residence in Lahore to get his autograph.

However, when Akmal refused to entertain them, the situation got out of hand and a heated exchange took place. The cricketer pressed charges against the suspects after they allegedly attacked him.

Akmal had called the police to his residence after which the suspects were arrested.

Akmal has been in and out of headlines due to charges levied on him in 2020 for failing to report corruption offers made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League edition.

PCB had said earlier this year that Akmal would be eligible to compete again after completing a rehabilitation programme.