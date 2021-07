Hundreds of students appear for examinations. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Friday issued an important instruction for candidates, asking them to bring along their original ID card when attempting their MDCAT 2021 exams.

Taking to Twitter, PMC urged candidates to bring one of the following to testing centres when appearing for the MDCAT2021 exams:

CNIC

NADRA Smart Card/Juvenile Card

NICOP

Password

The PMC cautioned candidates that B-forms will not be accepted as a proper ID document at the testing centers.