 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Edward-Charles feud: Who will inherit 'Duke of Edinburgh' title?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

According to constitution expert Iain MacMarthanne, the title has automatically gone to Charles

Prince Edward and Charles are at loggerheads over the inheritance of 'Duke of Edinburgh' title, after the death of Prince Philip.

According to constitution expert Iain MacMarthanne, the title has automatically gone to Charles. 

"When Prince Philip died earlier this year, Prince Charles, as his eldest male heir, inherited his dukedom together with its subsidiary titles, becoming the 2nd Duke of Edinburgh," he said.

The expert added, "Assuming Prince Charles succeeds his mother the dukedom will merge with the crown, in essence, it will cease to be."

There are historical examples of such titles merging with the crown, MacMarthanne said.

MacMarthanne added, "This has happened before, primarily when a second son unexpectedly becomes heir to the throne, recent examples being George V and VI who had both been Duke of York, and in each case, the York title merged with the crown before being recreated at a later date."

The expert went on to explain that Charles would have to create Edward the Duke of Edinburgh when he is king rather than it happening automatically, "Once merged, it can be given a new creation by the incumbent monarch.

"In 1999, at the time of Prince Edward’s marriage, it was stated that in due course he would inherit his father’s dukedom. By this, it was understood that once the Dukedom of Edinburgh merged with the crown under Prince Charles, that Charles, as king, would make a new creation of the title in favour of his younger brother," MacMarthanne said.

More From Entertainment:

Employees producing Kylie Cosmetics not allowed 'to look' at Kylie Jenner

Employees producing Kylie Cosmetics not allowed 'to look' at Kylie Jenner
Josh Peck weighs in on Drake Bell's 'upsetting, unfortunate' sentencing

Josh Peck weighs in on Drake Bell's 'upsetting, unfortunate' sentencing
Prince Harry opens up about tough relationship with William in old interview

Prince Harry opens up about tough relationship with William in old interview

Jana Kramer shows off new ink dedicated to her children: See Photo

Jana Kramer shows off new ink dedicated to her children: See Photo
Courteney Cox's daughter Coco chooses if she would date young Joey or Chandler?

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco chooses if she would date young Joey or Chandler?
Kanye West has a blast with friends as Irina Shayk romance comes to halt

Kanye West has a blast with friends as Irina Shayk romance comes to halt

Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19: 'Stay away from me for little while'

Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19: 'Stay away from me for little while'
Gigi Hadid replaces Chrissy Teigen in 'Never Have I Ever 2' after bullying scandal

Gigi Hadid replaces Chrissy Teigen in 'Never Have I Ever 2' after bullying scandal
Jennifer Garner agrees to let Ben Affleck introduce kids to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner agrees to let Ben Affleck introduce kids to Jennifer Lopez

'Lifetime's Harry and Meghan reach breaking point in new trailer

'Lifetime's Harry and Meghan reach breaking point in new trailer

Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital

Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital
Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Latest

view all