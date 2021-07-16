 
Friday Jul 16 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Shah Rukh Khan praises Farhan Akhtar for 'Toofaan'

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has praised Farhan Akhtar for his latest film Toofaan.

The Don actor took to Twitter to give his glowing review to the film, saying "we should all try and make more films like Toofaan.”

Khan also revealed that he has watched the movie and liked it.

Shah Rukh Khan also commended the makers of the film in his tweet.

He tweeted, “Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @[email protected]

“My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan. [sic]”

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role besides Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

