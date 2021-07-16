 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Britney Spears already 'on her way to freedom': Source

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Sources recently highlighted Britney Spears' 'walk towards freedom' following the conservatorship case.

An insider close to E News! recently spoke at length about Spears' freedom movement against her conservatorship case and was quoted saying, "Britney's doing great," the source shares. "She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom. All she wanted was a lawyer who believed in her and will fight for her."

"She just wants to get out of the conservatorship and for the first time she feels like that actually may happen. She's very happy right now."

