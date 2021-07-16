 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Sania Mirza is reaching for new goals

Sania Mirza’s new Instagram post gives new meaning to the hardships of tennis. 

The post shows the six-time Grand Slam champion successfully hitting a difficult shot while standing on the tennis field.

Clad in an all-white outfit, the 34-year-old reaches up high to hit the ball just right.

“Reaching for new goals be like…,” the caption read.


Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021. She is now preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games, set to commence on July 23 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

It can be gathered from the post that Mirza aims to bring an Olympics medal for her country.

She will represent India in Tokyo in the women's doubles event along with Ankita Raina.

