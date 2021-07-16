 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

UHS Lahore announces first-year BDS results

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Photo showing the entrance of a building at the University of Health Sciences in Lahore — File
Photo showing the entrance of a building at the University of Health Sciences in Lahore — File

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday announced the result of the first professional BDS annual examination 2020.

The first professional BDS annual examination 2020 was held in March – April 2021.

A total of 983 students appeared in the examination from various institutes. Of the total who took the exam, 586 students passed, while 393 could not be declared successful. 

The first position was awarded to Raheen Pasha from Multan Medical and Dental College, Multan, who acquired 618 out of 700 marks.

The second and third positions went to Ujala Mehdi, who scored 598 marks, and Maleeha Zamir, who grabbed 597 marks, respectively. Mehdi belongs to the de ’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore, while Zamir attended the FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore.

The result of four students was withheld.

The total pass percentage for first-year BDS students was 59.86%, the university said, adding that the highest pass rate among any university in the UHS Lahore list belongs to Akhter Saeed Medical and Dental College, Lahore.

Thirteen students achieved distinctions in Anatomy (including Histology), 11 in Physiology, five in Oral Biology and Tooth Morphology while no distinctions were recorded in Biochemistry.

UHS Lahore has announced that candidates who could not pass the exams should submit their admission forms on or before August 9, 2021, and with a double fee before August 16.

Supplementary exams are set to commence from August 31, 2021.

More From Pakistan:

Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz

Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz
NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh govt officers

NAB Karachi recommends investigations against Sindh govt officers
READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season

READ: PMA's guidelines on how to stay healthy this monsoon season
US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish quadrilateral platform 'to enhance regional connectivity'

US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish quadrilateral platform 'to enhance regional connectivity'
Court grants FIA physical remand of three in forged NIC case

Court grants FIA physical remand of three in forged NIC case
Four-year BS, two-year associate degree programmes not deferred, says HEC

Four-year BS, two-year associate degree programmes not deferred, says HEC
Punjab makes naazrah Quran mandatory for all schools

Punjab makes naazrah Quran mandatory for all schools
Unvaccinated people must avoid going to the northern areas: Asad Umar

Unvaccinated people must avoid going to the northern areas: Asad Umar
UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list

UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list
Pakistan postpones Afghan Peace Conference

Pakistan postpones Afghan Peace Conference
Moderate to heavy rains likely in Karachi today: Met dept

Moderate to heavy rains likely in Karachi today: Met dept
'No infiltration from Pakistan': DG ISI rejects Afghan allegations

'No infiltration from Pakistan': DG ISI rejects Afghan allegations

Latest

view all