Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Surekha Sikri: ‘An actor par excellence’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri, who passed away on Friday at the age of 75.



The Bajirao Mastani actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback video clip of Surekha Sikri, calling her ‘An actor par excellence’.

Priyanka tweeted “An actor par excellence and a woman who was ahead of her time.”

“#SurekhaSikri Ji has inspired generations of actors and her legacy will forever be celebrated.”

“My condolences to the family,” she concluded.

Surekha began her career with 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).