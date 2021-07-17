 
Anushka Sharma says she obliged 'fan' with a picture. Virat Kohli, is that you?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly the most adorable couple in Bollywood.

The love birds, who tied the knot in 2017, express love for each other on social media in a very unconventional way.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared how she obliged 'fan' Virat Kohli, for a photo.

"Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy." wrote Anushka who is currently taking time off on a trip to London with husband and six-month-old daughter Vamika.

"Anything for my fans!" she quipped, indicating to Virat.


Anushka's followers also played along in the comments section.

"Such a cute fan I say!" said one user while others dropped heart-eyed emoticons.

