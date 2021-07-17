 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' cryptic post points fingers at 'people closest to her'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Britney Spears said she will never forget those who watched her suffer

Britney Spears latest Instagram post suggested she is upset with people 'closest to her' who did not help her in bad times.

Amid her conservatorship battle, the pop icon said she will never forget those who watched her suffer. 

"Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask," she wrote in the post.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support…," Spears added.

"There’s nothing worse than that!!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all… Did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE…

"Did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again… NO… So if you’re reading this and you know who you are… and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!!

"If you’re gonna post something…. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny….."

The Toxic singer concluded, "And have a good day!!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate…. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like… and I send you my love!!!!"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report

Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report
BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event

BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event
AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes

AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes
Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’
Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV
Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?

Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?
Watch: Chicago, Dream crash Kylie Cosmetics for a shopping spree

Watch: Chicago, Dream crash Kylie Cosmetics for a shopping spree
Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly
Sources weigh in on Kanye West, Irina Shayk’s relationship

Sources weigh in on Kanye West, Irina Shayk’s relationship
Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers with shocking self-love message

Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers with shocking self-love message
Blake Lively bashes ‘stalker’ paparazzi: ‘Don’t pay grown men to hunt my kids!’

Blake Lively bashes ‘stalker’ paparazzi: ‘Don’t pay grown men to hunt my kids!’

Latest

view all