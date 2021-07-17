Britney Spears' cryptic post points fingers at 'people closest to her'

Britney Spears said she will never forget those who watched her suffer

Britney Spears latest Instagram post suggested she is upset with people 'closest to her' who did not help her in bad times.



Amid her conservatorship battle, the pop icon said she will never forget those who watched her suffer.



"Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask," she wrote in the post.



"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support…," Spears added.

"There’s nothing worse than that!!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all… Did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE…

"Did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again… NO… So if you’re reading this and you know who you are… and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!!

"If you’re gonna post something…. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny….."

The Toxic singer concluded, "And have a good day!!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate…. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like… and I send you my love!!!!"