Britney Spears threatens to quit music industry as she claps back at critics

American singer Britney Spears is speaking out against her conservatorship once again.



Turning to her Instagram with a lengthy post, the Toxic singer, 39, spoke out about her critics while sharing a photo that read: "Take me as I am or kiss my [expletive] [expletive] and step on Legos [sic]."

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she wrote.

“I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the [expletive] spa,” she went on to say.

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!," she added.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales,” she shared.

"As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a [expletive] fairy tale now !!!!”

"Psss if you don't want to see my precious [expletive] dancing in my living room or it's not up to your standards ... go read a [expletive] book,” she said before signing off.