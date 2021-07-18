Prince William privately consoled English players subjected to racial abuse

Prince William had consoled the trio by heading down to the dressing room after the Euro 2020 final

Prince William stepped forth to comfort the three England players who were subjected to racial abuse after the Euro 2020 final.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Cambridge had consoled the trio, who are Black, by heading down to the dressing room following England’s defeat against Italy in the final last Sunday.

A source told the tabloid that the duke has spoken to the trio again since the game and was “sickened” by the abuse they had to endure.

Per reports, William is also speaking to the Football Association about pressurizing social media companies to find a way to curb the spread of racist content on their sites.

After the game last week, William issued a statement that read: It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”