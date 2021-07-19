Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has sought an advice from her millions of fans about her ‘odd’ length hair, saying "should I let my hair grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut??”



The Load Wedding actress took to Twitter and posted her dazzling picture with long hair and tweeted, “My hair is at an odd length right now and I am a little confused.”

Mehwish further said, “should I let my hair grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut?? Pls help me decide.”

She also shared the same photo on Instagram.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped their suggestions in the comment section and most of them advised her to let her hair grow longer.

The adorable photo of Mehwish in long hair has won the hearts of fans on social media.