Monday Jul 19 2021
Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Bollywood star Dia Mirza, who welcomed her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently, took the internet by storm with her dance moves with stepdaughter Samaira on Sunday.

The Sanju actor turned to Instagram and posted her stunning dance video with her husband Vaibhav's daughter, Samaira.

She captioned the post, “Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie #SundayFunday.”

In the video, Dia and Samaira can be seen dancing their hearts out to Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped sweet comments after Dia posted the video.

The fun video has gone viral on social media.

