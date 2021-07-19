What's the weather going to be like in Karachi on Eidul Adha?

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi is likely to be pleasant during Eidul Adha, the Meteorological department said Monday.



The Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather, with strong winds, drizzle and light rain. Temperatures could hover between 33°C and 35°C degrees during Eidul Adha in the metropolis.

Westerly and south-westerly winds are likely to blow on all three days of Eid, the Met office said.

A low pressure area could form in the Bay of Bengal on July 21, Met Karachi Director Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The current meteorological situation is showing a low pressure direction towards the south, he said, adding that the effects of low wind pressure could mean there will be moderate rain in Karachi from July 24 to 25.

Rainfall figures for last 24 hours in Karachi

The Met office shared how much it rained in different parts of Karachi. It recorded 0.2 mm rain at Jinnah Terminal, 0.5 mm on University Road, 0.6 mm rain in Orangi Town, 1.4 mm in Saadi Town and 1 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid.