Queen’s daughter Princess Anne was first royal to have competed in Olympic games

Monday Jul 19 2021
Monday Jul 19, 2021

British Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Royal, Anne was the first member of the royal family to have competed in the Olympic games when she rode the Queen's horse at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Princess Anne has a long association with the Olympic Games, and is President of @TeamGB (The Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team) and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The Buckingham Palace disclosed that the Princess Royal was the first member of the Royal Family to have competed in the Olympic games when she rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

She was also involved in London's successful bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games, as Director of the London Organising Committee.

Meanwhile, Princess Royal has extended best wishes to British Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In a video message to the athletes ahead Tokyo Olympics, the Princess Royal said, “As your President, I would like to wish you every success for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

The message was shared on the royal family’s official Twitter handle.

Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter said “I and the whole nation will be cheering for you...you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, during the most challenging of times."

