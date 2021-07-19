 
Monday Jul 19 2021
Chaudhry Moonis Elahi takes oath as federal minister

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Chaudhry Moonis Elahi (left) taking oath as a federal minister at President House in Islamabad, on July 19, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
Chaudhry Moonis Elahi took oath as a federal minister on Monday, days after sources had informed Geo News that the PML-Q leader would be given a position in the federal cabinet. 

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Elahi at the President House in Islamabad. 

Elahi, according to sources, had been named as the next minister for water resources.

Sources had told Geo News the decision was made in the backdrop of a promise by the PTI-led government to their allies, which include the PML-Q, that they will be given charge of a federal ministry.

Talks to give MQM and GDA a federal ministry each, as promised, are also underway, the sources added.

Moonis Elahi was elected an MNA from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency. He is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The portfolio for the Ministry of Water Resources was earlier held by PTI minister Faisal Vawda.

He resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

