Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently fawned over a Jungle Cruise inspired museum display.

The post was posted to Instagram and features a portrait shot of the costume display as well as a caption that read, “How cool is this? Our JUNGLE CRUISE costume display at @amctheatres”.

“Not only is our film inspired by the iconic Disney ride, but also iconic adventure movies we loved watching growing up ~ INDIANA JONES, ROMANCING THE STONE and THE AFRICAN QUEEN.”

“An incredible amount of care, pride, detail and sweat went into every aspect of our movie and CAN’T WAIT for you to watch it”.

