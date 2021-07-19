 
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N will block Shahrah-e-Dastoor if AJK elections rigged: Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally ahead of the July 25 polls in AJKs Abbaspur, on July 19, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally ahead of the July 25 polls in AJK's Abbaspur, on July 19, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

  • Maryam says PML-N to not accept the results if elections are rigged.
  • PTI's candidates asking PM Imran to not come back to their constituencies, she adds.
  • Terms Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction government's "failure."

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said Monday her party would give a call for a sit-in at Shahrah-e-Dastoor (Constitution Avenue) in Islamabad if the July 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections are rigged.

"We will not accept the results if elections are rigged," she said while addressing a rally ahead of the polls in AJK's Haveli.

"For how much did Sardar Tanvir Ilyas buy you (Imran Khan) and for how much did you try to buy the vote of Kashmiris through your new ATM?" she asked.

Maryam alleged that PM Imran Khan had "smuggled his new ATM" Ilyas to AJK from Islamabad. "Ilyas had bribed a government official by giving him Rs1 billion, think what he must've given to Imran Khan."

The PML-N vice-president said "despite using government funds" for small rallies, the premier's party was unable to attract people, and following their "public humiliation", PTI candidates are asking PM Imran Khan to not come back into their constituencies.

"His candidates are saying don't come back or we might not even get four votes," she said.

Speaking about the Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction, Maryam said it was the PTI-led government's "failure."

AJK PM warns against rigging

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, said he would not allow PM Imran Khan to rig the July elections.

"I have no personal grudge against Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, but it is beyond my understand that it tomatoes and eggs are thrown at you, then you respond by firing at the people," he said.

The AJK PM asked whether it was Bani Gala — PM Imran Khan's resident — that the federal minister resorted to such actions. "I will present my case before the people of Kashmir."

