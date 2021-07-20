Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco

Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, who may be going through a divorce, reportedly reunited this weekend to keep their kids happy during a visit to a museum in San Francisco.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and the rapper took their four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on Saturday.



As per reports, they were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between the exes.



Kim and Kanye, according to a source, shared smiles and words but controlled their emotions even though they came together months after their split. They were there for the children as the museum is a very family friendly environment. By all accounts the two were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!'

The family of four explored the museum with their security guards keeping an eye on them. Their nannies, however, did not join them.

The exhibition they viewed is an immersive digital experience where 'movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants,' according to reports.

The A-listers started dating in 2012, became engaged in 2013, and married in Florence in 2014. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage earlier this year, following a difficult year which saw the rapper seemingly grapple with his mental health.



While Kim has yet to start dating anyone since the split, Kanye has begun a blossoming romance with Russian model Irina Shayk, who appeared in his 2010 music video for Power.