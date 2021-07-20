 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle has pulled the rug from her husband's claim that working with Netflix was "never part of the plan", as her new animated TV series was reportedly in the pipeline years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex has recently announced that she is producing a new animated series 'Pearl'. The family-oriented show will follow a 12-year-old girl's "heroic adventures" as she is inspired by famous women in history. 

It has emerged the production has been years in the making - with Meghan first entering talks with Netflix three years ago.

This comes in stark contrast to Harry's claim that signing lucrative commercial deals was "never the intention".

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey during their bombshell two-hour interview: “We didn’t have a plan about the deal.

Harry added: "That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

It has nearly been a year since Meghan and Harry signed a deal with Netflix, thought to be worth up to $150 million. However, the couple has only announced two series for the streaming giant and has yet to release any content.

Harry and Meghan also signed a lucrative deal with Spotify worth up to $50 million - and has only produced one podcast so far. They are under pressure "to produce the goods."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family with an aim to become financially independent. But, it’s been a long and hard road for the young couple trying to make their way in the world. 

