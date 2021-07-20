 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

The British royal family was already aware of Prince Harry penning a memoir about his life as a royal.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed to Harper’s Bazaar that the royal family was informed very recently about the prince’s decision of shedding light on his life a royal and now as a husband and a father.

In a statement released, Harry explained the reason behind him penning the memoir.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

“I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful,” he added.

The book is all set to hit the shelves late in 2022 with its proceeds going towards charitable organizations.

