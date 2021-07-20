 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Ryan John was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Raj Kundra’s arrest
Ryan John was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Raj Kundra’s arrest

Following the arrest of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more person has been taken into custody for the production of pornographic videos in Mumbai.

The individual named Ryan John was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Kundra’s arrest over his connection to the case.

The case was filed at the Malwani Police Station on February 4, 2021, under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women [Prohibition] Act.

Shetty’s husband, Kundra, who is a businessman in Mumbai, is said to be the key conspirator in the case.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. An investigation is in progress,” said Mumbai Police.

More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19
Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym

Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym
Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi
Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral

Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral
Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair
Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday

Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday
Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'
Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos

Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s PDA-filled photo wins hearts

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s PDA-filled photo wins hearts
Falak Shabir promises eternity to Sarah Khan in his new love song

Falak Shabir promises eternity to Sarah Khan in his new love song
Anushka Sharma says she obliged 'fan' with a picture. Virat Kohli, is that you?

Anushka Sharma says she obliged 'fan' with a picture. Virat Kohli, is that you?

Latest

view all