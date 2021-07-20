After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

Ryan John was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Raj Kundra’s arrest

Following the arrest of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more person has been taken into custody for the production of pornographic videos in Mumbai.

The individual named Ryan John was detained by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Kundra’s arrest over his connection to the case.

The case was filed at the Malwani Police Station on February 4, 2021, under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women [Prohibition] Act.

Shetty’s husband, Kundra, who is a businessman in Mumbai, is said to be the key conspirator in the case.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. An investigation is in progress,” said Mumbai Police.