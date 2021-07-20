 
PM Imran Khan decides to hold political rallies in Sindh from August: sources

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan to hold rallies in Sindh in August.
  • Sources say big names expected to join PTI under Sindh plan.
  • According to sources, premier will convene another meeting after Eidul Adha to finalise party's Sindh plan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a political rally in Sindh from August.

According to sources, PM Khan's meetings will be held in Sindh and major personalities will join the PTI.

Sources said that meetings with anti-PPP political forces and joining them with the PTI would also be part of the Sindh plan.

According to sources, the premier will convene another meeting after Eidul Adha to finalise the party's Sindh plan. The names of the Sindh Advisory Committee will also be finalised in the same meeting.

Sources said that important decisions on obstacles in implementation of federal projects would also be taken after Eid, while consultations will be held on action against bureaucrats involved in alleged corruption or becoming political tools.

