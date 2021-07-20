Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sajal Aly received love from late Bollywood star Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor after the former shared her stunning picture.



The Alif actor turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo from upcoming music video Rafta Rafta to confirm its release date.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

The endearing post also caught the attention of Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi simply dropped a heart emoticon to express her love for Sajal.

Sajal Aly worked in Sridevi’s Bollywood film Mom, released in July 2017.