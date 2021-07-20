‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role in historic drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, wished all his fans a very happy Eid Mubarak.



Engin aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared an Eid card to wish his fans.

He wished his fans in English, Turkish and Urdu languages.

Engin wrote “Eid Mubarak, Happy Eid-al-Adha.”

Fans also extended Eid greetings to their favourite actor.

On the work front, Engin Altan Duzyatan will next be seen in historical drama serial Barbaroslar.