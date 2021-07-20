 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role in historic drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, wished all his fans a very happy Eid Mubarak.

Engin aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared an Eid card to wish his fans.

He wished his fans in English, Turkish and Urdu languages.

Engin wrote “Eid Mubarak, Happy Eid-al-Adha.”

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

Fans also extended Eid greetings to their favourite actor.

On the work front, Engin Altan Duzyatan will next be seen in historical drama serial Barbaroslar.

More From Showbiz:

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case
Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19
Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym

Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym
Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi
Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral

Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral
Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair
Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday

Katrina Kaif recalls fun 'night outs' on Priyanka Chopra's birthday
Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'

Sanam Jung talks about divorce rumors, says it 'put pressure on the family'
Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos

Ali Zafar goes all 'K-pop' with his new look: See Photos
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s PDA-filled photo wins hearts

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s PDA-filled photo wins hearts
Falak Shabir promises eternity to Sarah Khan in his new love song

Falak Shabir promises eternity to Sarah Khan in his new love song

Latest

view all