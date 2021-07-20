 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) Football superstar Lionel Messi (right). — Reuters/File
Football superstar Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most-liked photo on Instagram, ESPN reported.

Messi — in the photo that has amassed more than 21 million likes — can be seen holding the Copa America Cup that Argentina won after beating Brazil 1-0.

"What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!" read the caption of the photo, in which Messi can be seen holding the trophy after Argentina won against Brazil on July 10.

Ronaldo's photo with Argentinian great Diego Maradona, which he posted on Instagram following the legend's death, had racked up 19.8 million likes.

Lionel Messi was uncharacteristically quiet in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil but his performance was irrelevant compared to what the victory meant — a first major title for Messi in the blue and white of the national side.

The Barcelona striker has won the FIFA World Player of the Year record six times and is widely considered one of the greatest players ever to play the game, alongside Pele and countryman Diego Maradona.

But his inability to win an international title with Argentina always left an asterisk beside his name on the all-time greats list.

That was gone after an emotional Copa America final at the Maracana stadium decided by a first-half goal from Angel Di Maria.

Messi had a quiet game by his own standards and missed a golden chance with two minutes remaining when he appeared to stutter with only the keeper to beat.

