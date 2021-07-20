 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Nick Jonas shares unseen photo with Priyanka Chopra to mark third anniversary of engagement

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

US singer and songwriter Nick Jonas delighted his fans with unseen adorable photo with wife Priyanka Chopra as the couple celebrated third anniversary of their engagement.

The Find You singer turned to Instagram and posted an unseen photo with Priyanka from the proposal day.

He wrote “3 years ago today” followed by ring and heart emojis.

Commenting on the post, Priyanka said “Thank you for asking jaan..”

Priyanka also took to Facebook-owned app and shared a throwback adorable photo with Nick Jonas from July 2018 to mark the special day.

The Sky Is Pink actress wrote in the caption “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you” followed by a heart emoticon.

