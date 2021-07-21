England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win

MANCHESTER: England beat Pakistan by three wickets with two balls to spare in the third Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Tuesday that saw the hosts take the three-match series 2-1.



Set 155 for victory, England slumped to 112-4 after a top-order collapse against spin.

Returning England captain Eoin Morgan made a quickfire 21 but fell in sight of victory before Chris Jordan saw England home.

Earlier, leg-spinner Adil Rashid took a Twenty20 international best 4-35 as Pakistan were held to 154-6, with Mohammad Rizwan batting through the innings for 76 not out.