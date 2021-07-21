 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy speculations after Justin's post

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy speculations after Justins post

Supermodel Hailey Bieber reacted to pregnancy speculation after Justin Bieber sparked rumors about their family planning. 

Yesterday, the Canadian singer shared a cryptic post and sparked rumours about their family planning as he shared a loved up snap with  Hailey Bieber and wrote: “mom and dad.” 

Fans spiraled in the comments, with some speculating he made a subtle pregnancy announcement on behalf of his wife of two years. Hailey saw the buzz and set the record straight hours later with her own comment.

Haile Bieber responded as she wrote: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted. ” At that point, some people and outlets had openly questioning whether there was any baby on the way.

Justin and Hailey really found their groove as a married couple and are enjoying their time together. Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn't in a rush to have kids. 

