Probe into Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction near completion: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference after Eid ul Adha prayers in Multan, on July 21, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

FM Qureshi says 700 hours of CCTV footage reviewed.

250 people interrogated, the foreign minister says.

He adds complete probe report to be given to Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday the investigation into the Afghan ambassador's alleged abduction was near completion, days after Afghanistan pulled out its senior diplomats from Islamabad.

The foreign minister, addressing a press conference after Eid ul Adha prayers in Multan, said the FIR was launched in line with the ambassador's daughter's instructions.

FM Qureshi said statements of all taxi drivers, whose services the daughter of the ambassador had availed, were recorded.

The foreign minister said 700 hours of CCTV footage was reviewed, and 250 people were interrogated, however, he said the cooperation of the Afghan ambassador and his daughter was needed to wrap up the investigation.

Once the investigation is concluded, the report will be shared with Afganistan's government, he said.

'India is facing defeat at every forum'

FM Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the entire Afghan leadership should join efforts for sustainable peace in the country.

"The Afghan peace process has entered into the crucial phase," he said, adding: "India is playing the role of spoiler in the process."

The foreign minister highlighted that the BJP-led government, not only targeted Prime Minister Imran Khan's number but it also targeted Indian ministers and Opposition lawmaker through Israeli NSO Group's spyware, Pegasus.

"However, India is facing defeat at every forum," he said.

The foreign minister said that India is committing brutalities and human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the world to take notice.

FM Qureshi said the United States had acknowledged the role of Pakistan in combating terrorism, the Afghan peace process, and the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force's recommendations.