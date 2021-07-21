‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri have received their Covid-19 jabs before beginning of the shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show.



Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared a photo alongwith the cast of the show from the vaccination centre to inform his fans that they are vaccinated.

Kapil posted the photo with caption “Are you? #vaccinated #covid #covid19 #2021”.

Earlier this week, Kapil Sharma turned to Facebook-owned app and shared a series of adorable photos with the co-stars.



He posted the pictures with caption “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”



