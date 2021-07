Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’

Hollywood actor Dax Shepard recently released a video shocking his and his daughter’s singing prowess while on a road trip.

The star posted a video of his cover performance to Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required.”



Check it out below: