 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine
Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

American actor Matt Damon recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the growing hesitancy citizens are developing towards the covid-19 vaccine.

The actor got candid over it all during his interview with Yahoo Entertainment. There he was also quoted saying, “There are a lot of reasons that people have, and I don’t want to belittle them.”

“It’s tough for me, I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised and they can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So I look at it that way.”

“I wish at the beginning of this people came out and said, ‘Look, if we all do this, then we’ll protect each other better,’ rather than ‘Well, I’m not in this cohort so I don’t have to worry and it’s not going to hurt me that much.’ It’s just about looking at this as ‘me’ thing or an ‘us’ thing.”

“But look, it’s a personal choice. That’s the beauty of America, it’s a free country. And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook.”

More From Entertainment:

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report
Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update

Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update
Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis

Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis
Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’

Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’
Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success

Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success
Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’
Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait

Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait
Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows
Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges
Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

Latest

view all