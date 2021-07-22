Afghan government wants to shift burden of its failure on Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry (file photo)

Fawad Chaudhry says Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with its Afghan brethren

Says resolution of Afghan conflict lies in intra-Afghan dialogue

Fawad says those elements who want to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China have failed.

JHELUM: Reacting to a recent statement by Afghanistan's vice president, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the Kabul government wanted to shift the burden of its failures on Pakistan.

Talking to journalists in Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry noted that Afghanistan's Vice-President Amrullah Saleh’s family did not even live in the country, adding that the negative statements of such Afghan leaders have no value.

He maintained that people to people contact between Pakistan and Afghanistan was very strong and added that Pakistan always stood shoulder to shoulder with its Afghan brethren.

The resolution of the Afghan conflict lies in intra-Afghan dialogue, he said, adding that Pakistan can only facilitate the dialogue process.

Moeed Yusuf issues strong rebuke

Earlier today, National Security Adviser to the Government of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf had issued a stern rebuke to Afghan officials who have amped up their rhetoric against Pakistan, saying Islamabad will not be deterred by "spoilers" in Kabul as it works to bring a lasting peace to the neighbouring country.



"Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. In this spirit, PM Imran Khan agreed to meet [Afghan] President [Ashraf] Ghani recently to continue our engagement," Yusuf had written on Twitter on Thursday.



"Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements. Afghans should rest assured that everyone can see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers. We will not let a handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan’s support to ALL Afghans for peace and stability," Yusuf concluded.





