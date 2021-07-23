 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Meghan, who has two kids Archie and Lilibet, has not been in touch with her father since her wedding

Thomas Markle has threatened to take his estranged daughter, Duchess Meghan Markle, to take to the court over wanting to see his grandchildren.

Meghan, who has two kids Archie and Lilibet, has not been in touch with her father since her wedding with Prince Harry.

In a new interview with his Mexico home, Thomas said he will file a petition over rights to see Archie and Lilibet.

"We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour," he said.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal," the 77-year-old added.

"… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future," he went on.

In the interview, Thomas called out Harry after he announced releasing his upcoming memoir. 

He suggested that 'after three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey', the Prince would not 'have too much more to tell'.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Courtney Stodden refutes claims Chrissy Teigen apologised after bullying scandal

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

Kim and Kanye West on same page as he gears up to release music about their split

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees
Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

Latest

view all