Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan to court: 'Want rights to see my grandchildren'

Thomas Markle has threatened to take his estranged daughter, Duchess Meghan Markle, to take to the court over wanting to see his grandchildren.



Meghan, who has two kids Archie and Lilibet, has not been in touch with her father since her wedding with Prince Harry.

In a new interview with his Mexico home, Thomas said he will file a petition over rights to see Archie and Lilibet.

"We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour," he said.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal," the 77-year-old added.

"… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future," he went on.

In the interview, Thomas called out Harry after he announced releasing his upcoming memoir.

He suggested that 'after three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey', the Prince would not 'have too much more to tell'.