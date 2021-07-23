 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Amin Hafeez

'Heartbroken' Meera announces to join PTI

By
Amin Hafeez

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Heartbroken Meera announces to join PTI

LAHORE: Lollywood actress Meera has announced to enter the political arena with the ruling PTI, it emerged Friday.

Meera said she has decided to do politics with PTI's platform, adding that she would soon hold a press conference with party leaders in this regard.

"I am heartbroken with the world of showbiz and have decided to join politics," she told Geo News.

However, this wont be her first stint in politics, back in 2013 the actress  had announced that she would contest the polls against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Sarfaraz Nawaz.

Meera had the electoral symbol black coat and had reportedly contested for the Lahore constituency NA-126.

More From Pakistan:

Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK

Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK
Karakoram Highway opened for all kinds of traffic: ISPR

Karakoram Highway opened for all kinds of traffic: ISPR
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi to leave for two-day trip to China today

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi to leave for two-day trip to China today
Pakistan becomes 30th country with 1mn COVID-19 cases

Pakistan becomes 30th country with 1mn COVID-19 cases
Abduction of envoy's daughter: FO warns India to refrain from smear campaign against Pakistan

Abduction of envoy's daughter: FO warns India to refrain from smear campaign against Pakistan
Afghan government wants to shift burden of its failure on Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Afghan government wants to shift burden of its failure on Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Army troops to be deployed from Jul 22-26 for AJK polls: ISPR

Army troops to be deployed from Jul 22-26 for AJK polls: ISPR
Moeed Yusuf lashes out at 'spoilers' in Kabul; says Afghanistan being 'embarrassed daily' by them

Moeed Yusuf lashes out at 'spoilers' in Kabul; says Afghanistan being 'embarrassed daily' by them
Police get 3-day custody of suspect in gruesome murder of former ambassador's daughter

Police get 3-day custody of suspect in gruesome murder of former ambassador's daughter
Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate

Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate
Cargo ship stuck at Karachi's Seaview for second day

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi's Seaview for second day
Gilgit-Baltistan's Karakoram Highway cleared of landslides after 3-day closure

Gilgit-Baltistan's Karakoram Highway cleared of landslides after 3-day closure

Latest

view all