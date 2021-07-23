'Heartbroken' Meera announces to join PTI

LAHORE: Lollywood actress Meera has announced to enter the political arena with the ruling PTI, it emerged Friday.



Meera said she has decided to do politics with PTI's platform, adding that she would soon hold a press conference with party leaders in this regard.

"I am heartbroken with the world of showbiz and have decided to join politics," she told Geo News.

However, this wont be her first stint in politics, back in 2013 the actress had announced that she would contest the polls against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s Sarfaraz Nawaz.

Meera had the electoral symbol black coat and had reportedly contested for the Lahore constituency NA-126.