 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome
Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

Award winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently weighed in on the struggles she faced ahead of the release of her brand new album, Happier Than Ever.

The singer got candid over it all during an official interview with Vevo and was quoted saying. “I don't want to get too specific, because I think it's really for the listener to decide, I don't want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation.”

"Before, I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough, right, or doing a good job. Or this isn't good enough. I felt like I wasn't very talented at the time, and I actually feel much more confident in my craft now. And I feel that I've worked really hard on that. And I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively.”

More From Entertainment:

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman
Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’

Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’
Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration

Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration
Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album
Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night
Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official

Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official
Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’

Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’
Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel
Watch: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt play ‘guess the object’

Watch: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt play ‘guess the object’

Latest

view all