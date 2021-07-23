Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

Award winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently weighed in on the struggles she faced ahead of the release of her brand new album, Happier Than Ever.

The singer got candid over it all during an official interview with Vevo and was quoted saying. “I don't want to get too specific, because I think it's really for the listener to decide, I don't want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation.”



"Before, I always felt under pressure and anxious and felt like I wasn't doing enough, right, or doing a good job. Or this isn't good enough. I felt like I wasn't very talented at the time, and I actually feel much more confident in my craft now. And I feel that I've worked really hard on that. And I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively.”

