Pakistan 'deeply appreciates' US announcing it will send 3 million Moderna doses through COVAX: FO

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, January 29, 2021. — Reuters/Mike Segar

The government on Friday said it "deeply appreciates" the United States' announcement that it is sending three million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan through the United Nations' COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

"The government and the people of Pakistan deeply appreciate the announcement by the White House to ship three million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan through COVAX," read a statement by the Foreign Office.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added: "These vaccines will give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in Pakistan."

"This considerate gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our COVID relief and prevention efforts," he said.

"We look forward to our continued cooperation with the US in our fight against the pandemic,” the statement added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had announced last month that the Biden administration is donating 80 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of June.

"Thanks to the President’s commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin to ship to Peru from the United States, and 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will ship to Pakistan," Psaki said.

The shipment of 2.5 million doses landed in Pakistan on July 2, making it the first time the Moderna vaccine had arrived in the country.



Subsequently, the government had announced the availability of the Moderna vaccine at select vaccination centres across the country, starting July 5.

Criteria to qualify for the Moderna vaccine

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has outlined the criteria that must be met by the recipient of the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered to the following categories, provided they are 18 years of age or older and have NOT received any other currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

A. Those with comorbid conditions, e.g diabetes, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, renal failure, chronic liver disease, malignancy, etc.

- Those who are chronically immunosuppressed

1. Post organ transplantation, the patient may receive the vaccine 3 months after

transplantation procedure.

2. Post chemotherapy, the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy.

B. Individuals with a mandatory requirement of vaccination for travel

- Overseas workers who have a mandatory need for travel for employment overseas with valid work visas/iqama in a country where Chinese vaccines are not accepted at present

- Students

- Those travelling for official or business purposes

Women who are pregnant and lactating, falling under the above-listed categories CAN receive the Moderna vaccine.