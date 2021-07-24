 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Henry Golding recalls brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and her family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Henry Golding talked about how he has a surprising connection to Kate Middleton and her family
Henry Golding talked about how he has a surprising connection to Kate Middleton and her family

Actor Henry Golding is reflecting on his connection with the British royal family.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the Crazy Rich Asians actor talked about how he has a surprising connection to Kate Middleton and her family.

"Kate Middleton used to come to the hairdressers that I used to work at way before. I cut her brother's hair a long time ago,” he said, talking about the Duchess of Cambridge and her brother James Middleton.

"Really sweet family, very sweet family, so that's my brush with the royals,” he added.

Host of the show, Andy Cohen also joked that Golding he might be meeting up with the Queen soon too, amidst rumours of him playing 007 agent James Bond.

"You know, if you're James Bond. You're going to be having dinner at the palace with the queen,” said Cohen.

“I guess that comes hand-in-hand,” responded Golding.  

More From Entertainment:

How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle

How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle
Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'
Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting
Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source
Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox
Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report

Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report
Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir

Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Latest

view all