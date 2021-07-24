Henry Golding recalls brushing shoulders with Kate Middleton and her family

Henry Golding talked about how he has a surprising connection to Kate Middleton and her family

Actor Henry Golding is reflecting on his connection with the British royal family.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the Crazy Rich Asians actor talked about how he has a surprising connection to Kate Middleton and her family.

"Kate Middleton used to come to the hairdressers that I used to work at way before. I cut her brother's hair a long time ago,” he said, talking about the Duchess of Cambridge and her brother James Middleton.

"Really sweet family, very sweet family, so that's my brush with the royals,” he added.

Host of the show, Andy Cohen also joked that Golding he might be meeting up with the Queen soon too, amidst rumours of him playing 007 agent James Bond.

"You know, if you're James Bond. You're going to be having dinner at the palace with the queen,” said Cohen.

“I guess that comes hand-in-hand,” responded Golding.