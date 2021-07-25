 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson supports Harry, Meghan’s decision to give interview to Oprah

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

During her latest interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York spoke about her own interactions with Winfrey after she was asked to comment on Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all chat.

"All I want to say on this is that Oprah helped me greatly when I went to the US and was interviewed by her. I’m a great supporter of Oprah and everything that she does,” she said.

Fergie had spoken to Winfrey in 1996, not long after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

"You didn't marry the fairytale, you married a man. You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale. Now it's not a fairy tale, it's real life,” she told Winfrey at the time.

“The palace from when you look at it from the outside, the windows have to be open in only a certain amount so they are all in line, and I'd come in and throw open all the windows. And no, that was wrong,” she continued.

"But Diana and I are like rivers, we want to learn more, we want to go around the corner, we are hungry for more,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated
Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again

Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again
Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance

John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance
Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest

Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest
Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition
BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu
Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Latest

view all