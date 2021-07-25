Sarah Ferguson supports Harry, Meghan’s decision to give interview to Oprah

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.



During her latest interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York spoke about her own interactions with Winfrey after she was asked to comment on Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all chat.

"All I want to say on this is that Oprah helped me greatly when I went to the US and was interviewed by her. I’m a great supporter of Oprah and everything that she does,” she said.

Fergie had spoken to Winfrey in 1996, not long after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

"You didn't marry the fairytale, you married a man. You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairytale. Now it's not a fairy tale, it's real life,” she told Winfrey at the time.

“The palace from when you look at it from the outside, the windows have to be open in only a certain amount so they are all in line, and I'd come in and throw open all the windows. And no, that was wrong,” she continued.

"But Diana and I are like rivers, we want to learn more, we want to go around the corner, we are hungry for more,” she added.