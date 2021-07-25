Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources

Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib (left) in a meeting with former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. Photo: NSC Afghanistan/ Twitter

The meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghanistan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib was facilitated by an Arab country, sources told The News.

“Nawaz Sharif and Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib's meeting was facilitated by a Middle Eastern Muslim country,” sources said, adding that the planning of the meeting was done before the Afghan delegation arrived in London.

Sources, with the knowledge of the visit, said that a diplomat from the Arab country advised Nawaz to hold the meeting. They added that the Arab country that facilitated the meeting has "long-standing relations with Pakistan."

Meanwhile, sources within the Sharif family also confirmed that the former prime minister agreed to hold the meeting at the Arab country’s request.

The sources said that Nawaz informed the Kabul government that the Pakistani people want peaceful ties with Afghanistan. They added that Nawaz told the Afghan officials Pakistan desires a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif, top Afghan officials discuss 'matters of mutual interest' in London



London-based PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi.

The National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSCA) gave an update about the meeting on Twitter Saturday, saying that the Afghan state minister for peace and NSA discussed "matters of mutual interest" with the former Pakistan prime minister.

The officials on both sides agreed that they would both benefit from the "policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," the NSCA was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.

They also noted that "strengthening democracy" will put both neighbours on the path towards stability and prosperity.

Soon after news broke of the meeting, government representatives took to Twitter to condemn the move.

The meeting was condemned by Federal Ministers Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

While PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, responding to the criticism, said that she doesn't think the PTI government can "comprehend" the "essence of diplomacy".

"Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbours is the very foundation of Nawaz Sharif’s ideology for which he has worked tirelessly," Maryam wrote on Twitter.