pakistan
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

HYDERABAD: In another case of domestic violence, a man in Hyderabad has allegedly burnt his wife alive, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to the report, the couple's 17-month-old daughter was also burnt and injured during the incident. 

The infant has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, while the body of the victim has also been transported to a mortuary for postmortem.

Last week, another incident of domestic violence took place in the Barrage Colony of Hyderabad when the alleged perpetrator — identified as Omar Khalid Memon — killed his wife after torturing her. The couple had four children together. 

