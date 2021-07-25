 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Mia Khalifa, husband Robert Sandberg part ways after two years of marriage

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Former adult star Mia Khalifa and her husband Robert Sandberg have decided to end their marriage after two years.

Taking to Instagram, she announced that they were headed for a divorce, a move which comes after they had called off their reception for almost a year in a bid to make their married life work.

She shared that they went to couple’s therapy and gave everything to make it work but unfortunately could not salvage their marriage.

"We can confidently say that We gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried," she wrote.

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for.

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest."



