 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Army personnel can be seen sitting in a military vehicle. — File photo
Army personnel can be seen sitting in a military vehicle. — File photo
  • Army troops are in AJK to maintain law and order situation during elections.
  • Incident took place as the driver of an Army vehicle tried to take a steep turn in Laswa.
  • Three other soldiers and a civilian driver were injured.

Four soldiers were martyred when a vehicle of the military's Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fell into a ravine in Laswa near Neelum Valley as it attempted to take a steep turn, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed on Sunday.

The military's media wing said the incident took place as the troops were busy maintaining law and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid the Legislative Assembly elections.

Other than the martyred army personnel, three other soldiers and a civilian driver were injured in the incident, the ISPR said.

Related items

"The injured have been evacuated to [a] nearby medical facility for necessary medical care," the military's media wing added.

The development comes as the polling time for residents of AJK looking to cast their vote to elect new members to the region's Legislative Assembly ended at 5pm.

The military's media wing had earlier notified that the Pakistan Army had deployed troops in AJK on "Quick Reaction Force mode" from July 22 to July 26 under Article 245 of the Constitution, 

"Army has been requested by the AJK Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled on July 25," the statement issued by ISPR noted. 

More From Pakistan:

'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election

'Munazzam dhandli': Opposition slams PTI-led govt for 'rigging' in AJK election
Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing

Karachi: Hawke's Bay, Sandspit to offer boating, jet skiing, and parasailing
Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad

Man allegedly burns wife to death in Hyderabad
Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources

Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Afghan NSA facilitated by Arab country, say sources
Karachi: Stranded cargo ship to be finally rescued on fifth day

Karachi: Stranded cargo ship to be finally rescued on fifth day
Pakistan successfully vaccinates 25 million people

Pakistan successfully vaccinates 25 million people
Gruesome Islamabad murder brings scrutiny to role of Therapy Works

Gruesome Islamabad murder brings scrutiny to role of Therapy Works
Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surges past 23,000

Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surges past 23,000
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on July 27

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on July 27
Kashmir Election 2021 live updates: Unofficial results start trickling in in closely-watched race

Kashmir Election 2021 live updates: Unofficial results start trickling in in closely-watched race
COAS Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to his son’s valima ceremony

COAS Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to his son’s valima ceremony
Sindh govt asks NCOC to block sims, social media accounts of unvaccinated people

Sindh govt asks NCOC to block sims, social media accounts of unvaccinated people

Latest

view all