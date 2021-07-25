4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine near Neelum Valley

Army personnel can be seen sitting in a military vehicle. — File photo

Army troops are in AJK to maintain law and order situation during elections.

Incident took place as the driver of an Army vehicle tried to take a steep turn in Laswa.

Three other soldiers and a civilian driver were injured.

Four soldiers were martyred when a vehicle of the military's Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fell into a ravine in Laswa near Neelum Valley as it attempted to take a steep turn, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed on Sunday.

The military's media wing said the incident took place as the troops were busy maintaining law and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid the Legislative Assembly elections.

Other than the martyred army personnel, three other soldiers and a civilian driver were injured in the incident, the ISPR said.

"The injured have been evacuated to [a] nearby medical facility for necessary medical care," the military's media wing added.



The development comes as the polling time for residents of AJK looking to cast their vote to elect new members to the region's Legislative Assembly ended at 5pm.

The military's media wing had earlier notified that the Pakistan Army had deployed troops in AJK on "Quick Reaction Force mode" from July 22 to July 26 under Article 245 of the Constitution,

"Army has been requested by the AJK Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled on July 25," the statement issued by ISPR noted.