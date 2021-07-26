 
Monday Jul 26 2021
Web Desk

'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is tired of people 'butchering' her name

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan turned to Twitter with a voice note, detailing how to correctly pronounce her name
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan catapulted to fame after the hit series Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix.

However, despite her fame and glory, the 19-year-old newbie has been struggling quite a bit in making sure her name does not fall prey to mispronunciations—something she had to deal with pretty much all her life.

To settle the issue once and for all, the actor turned to Twitter with a voice note, detailing how to correctly pronounce her name.

"Names are so important, and I find that it's a big part of your identity — it personally is for me, I love my name so, so much," wrote Maitreyi.

"Like this is my name, I'm sorry but I get to call the shots here. There is one answer, and that answer is my own. There is no discussion,” she said.

She went on to add that nobody wants their name to be “butchered.”

"I hope you guys don't have to go through that too often," she added. 

